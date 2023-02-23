Kylie Jenner reflects on handling online negativity, ‘I’ve become strong now’

File footage

Kylie Jenner shared her secret of handling social media hate and online negativity in her latest interview.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Italy, the Kardashians star, 25, shared how she has become strong and doesn’t allow the backlash to affect her life.

Kylie told the outlet, “Look, you can’t even imagine what I’ve read over the years about myself.”

“But do you know what’s new? I don’t read the comments anymore,” she revealed. “I’ve become strong and I’ve realized that I don’t have to allow them into my life.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder explained, “Of course, you get reactions and sometimes it is impossible not to get caught up in something that is blatantly false.”

Kylie also revealed that the only people who give her a true image of herself are her family and friends.

“Even in these cases, my mirror is my family, friends, people who love me: they are the only ones who give me back a true image of me, who really know who I am.”