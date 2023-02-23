Jimin from BTS has revealed the pre-release schedule for upcoming album

BTS’ Jimin has come out with the pre-release schedule for his upcoming album called Face. On February 22nd, their agency BigHit Entertainment confirmed the release of the album which is set for March 24th.
On February 23rd at midnight, Jimin unveiled the prerelease schedule for the album as well. The schedule teases everything that’s to come in the coming weeks leading up to the release of the album.
Along with the several teasers, he will be releasing his solo tracks called Promise and Christmas Love on March 6th. Additionally on March 17th, he will be posting a pre-release music video a week before the album will officially drop.
Other snippets include the track list, concept and mood photos, posters for the pre-release track, teasers and posters for the main track and finally the main track music video.
The collection is described as: “Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.”
