Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor react to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer, ‘shaken to the core’

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has left Alia Bhatt weeping while it has shaken Arjun Kapoor to his core. The superstars reacted to the trailer which came out earlier on Thursday by taking to their social media handles.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer and wrote, "Weeping! What a moving trailer!" Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Looking powerful. All the best guys."
The film shows Rani as a struggling mother who is striving hard to take care of her kids while state plays hard to keep them in foster care. Karan Johar also called it Rani’s best performance so far. He penned down a long note after trailer release as well.
Taking to his Instagram, KJo wrote, “I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film…Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother."
Arjun wrote, "I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai… in cinemas 17th March 2023!!”
Nicola Peltz has sparked pregnancy rumours by posting a photo of herself with a bump
New jeans have become the first female K-pop group to have two songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, taking off her coat inside the nursing home shows 'how far the royal family has come'
Kangana Ranaut remembers Madhubala on death anniversary, calls herself replica of legendary actress
GQ Magazine released an issue with Usher who spoke about Blackpink
Dwayne Johnson famously known as ‘The Rock’ stopped by police to inspect car in Texas