Nicola Peltz is 'pregnant', expecting her first baby with Brooklyn Beckham?

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz has sparked confusion with 'pregnancy announcement' as she flaunted her baby bump in new stunning photo.

Turning to Instagram, Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Peltz shared stills from behind the scenes of her new film - with fans and followers mistakenly believing she was making announcement about her pregnancy.

The charming actress - who married David Beckham's son Brooklyn, 23, last April - left fans guessing as she flashed her bare stomach in a white T-shirt, grey zip-up hoodie and low-waist pink sweatpants in an upload Wednesday.

Beckham and Peltz's fans could not stop themselves flocking to the comments section of her social media post to address the image, with one penning: “Omg I thought it was a pregnancy announcement.”

“You are pregnant?”, another asked, while a third added: “Omg I thought it was a pregnancy announcement.”

“Congrats on the pregnancy,” someone else said.

It is to mention here that Nicole already cleared the air with her caption as she wrote: "Some lola film,” that the snaps were taken on the set of Lola James - Nicola’s directorial debut - where Nicole appears to be playing the role of an expectant mother.