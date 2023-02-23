Harry, Meghan to get ‘co-star billing’ whether or not they attend Charles’ coronation 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still haven’t revealed whether or not they will be attending King Charles III’s coronation, however, they duo would still get a "co-star billing" during the ceremony whatever their decision might be.
Writing for NZ Herald, Australian commentator Daniela Elser commented that the moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive for the historic event, the global press will be “trained on” the pair to catch their "every blink and glance at” Prince William and Kate Middleton.
However, even if the California-based couple do not decide to turn up for the ceremony, the media will focus their attention on them and take away the limelight from the King and the royal family, the expert said.
“The Sussexes’ non-attendance would set off an international media hoo-ha and take attention away from Charles and the Giant Historic Moment,” Elser penned, adding, the pair would get "co-star billing" during the ceremony.
'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' also features Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha is lead roles
Riley Keough, the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley, will be starring in miniseries ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is slated to release on March 24 on Netflix
Experts believe Prince Harry ‘never showed this kind of vindictiveness’ before Meghan Markle
Alia Bhatt also thinks that the trailer of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is quite 'moving'
Ryan Reynolds starred with Melissa Joan Hart in the first ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ movie