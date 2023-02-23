Harry, Meghan to get ‘co-star billing’ whether or not they attend Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still haven’t revealed whether or not they will be attending King Charles III’s coronation, however, they duo would still get a "co-star billing" during the ceremony whatever their decision might be.

Writing for NZ Herald, Australian commentator Daniela Elser commented that the moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive for the historic event, the global press will be “trained on” the pair to catch their "every blink and glance at” Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, even if the California-based couple do not decide to turn up for the ceremony, the media will focus their attention on them and take away the limelight from the King and the royal family, the expert said.

“The Sussexes’ non-attendance would set off an international media hoo-ha and take attention away from Charles and the Giant Historic Moment,” Elser penned, adding, the pair would get "co-star billing" during the ceremony.