Miley Cyrus celebrates ‘Flowers’ making to no. 1 spot on Pop Radio

Miley Cyrus celebrated the success of her latest song Flowers, which has crossed another popularity milestone and fans cannot stop gushing over her.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Wrecking Ball crooner, 30, celebrated her Flowers reaching No. 1 on the Pop Radio chart, along with topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth week in a row.
Miley dropped her gorgeous snap on the photo-and-video sharing app and wrote, “Flowers is #1 @ Pop Radio for the first time & #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5th Week in a row!”
“THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU! ,” she added in the caption.
In the comments, OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder joked, “I see we’ve been using the SAME TRAINER. Our figure is annoyingly the same FML”
Miley, a day before, shared another fierce bikini pic while teasing her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10.
Miley released Flowers on January 12, and it debuted atop the Hot 100, her second No. 1 single after 2013’s Wrecking Ball.
