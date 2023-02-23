Ellen Barkin claims 'Sea of Love' director ripped her pubic wig

Ellen Barkin alleged Sea of Love director Harold Becker tore off her merkin in the middle of an intimate scene.

During an interview with HuffPost, the 68-year-old recalled she felt weak against the Hollywood men's abusive behaviour as a young actor.

"You do nothing," she continued. "What was I going to do when Harold Becker on Sea of Love walks over and literally rips my merkin off, taking some pubic hair with him and saying: 'What do you need this for? Nobody's looking at you.'"

A merkin is employed by actors as a pubic wig on set to maintain their modesty.

"This is what [the industry's] like," added, And I had an easy time with it, believe me."

Barkin also added one producer told her she "looks like a girl who could give you a disease."

"The truth is, I am 68 years old," Barkin continued. I don't give a ****. I'm fresh out of all my ****."