Kate Middleton waiting for Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘hang themselves with own rope’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly pushing Kate Middleton towards considering the release of a tell-all of her very own.



This revelation has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe.

The revelations have been made during the course of his chat with Closer.

There, the author of Prince Harry: The Untold Story was quoted saying, “William and Kate may as well sit back and watch Harry and Meghan metaphorically hang themselves with their own rope.”

“They’ve kept a dignified silence and they’re focused on what their job is as working royals. They’ve risen above Harry and Meghan’s ‘truth bombs’ and so far it’s paid off.”

“I have it on good authority that William and Kate were tempted by the offers to have their say with a tell-all in the immediate aftermath of Oprah. They are obviously offered interviews all of the time.”