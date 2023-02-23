Kate Middleton waiting for Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘hang themselves with own rope’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly pushing Kate Middleton towards considering the release of a tell-all of her very own.
This revelation has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe.
The revelations have been made during the course of his chat with Closer.
There, the author of Prince Harry: The Untold Story was quoted saying, “William and Kate may as well sit back and watch Harry and Meghan metaphorically hang themselves with their own rope.”
“They’ve kept a dignified silence and they’re focused on what their job is as working royals. They’ve risen above Harry and Meghan’s ‘truth bombs’ and so far it’s paid off.”
“I have it on good authority that William and Kate were tempted by the offers to have their say with a tell-all in the immediate aftermath of Oprah. They are obviously offered interviews all of the time.”
'Ant-Man 3' received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike
Nicola Peltz has sparked pregnancy rumours by posting a photo of herself with a bump
New jeans have become the first female K-pop group to have two songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, taking off her coat inside the nursing home shows 'how far the royal family has come'
Kangana Ranaut remembers Madhubala on death anniversary, calls herself replica of legendary actress
GQ Magazine released an issue with Usher who spoke about Blackpink