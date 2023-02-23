Victoria Beckham gives shoutout to Kriti Sanon on wearing mint green dress from her clothing line

Kriti Sanon gets a special shout out from Victoria Beckham for carrying a mint green midi dress perfectly from her clothing line.
The actress donned down the dress from Victoria’s clothing line. Taking it to her Instagram, she posted Kriti’s picture on the story and wrote: “Loved it.” She also mentioned: “@kritisanon wears the Asymmetric Ruched Midi Dress styled by @sukritigrover.”Kriti also reposted this story to her Instagram.
The fashion game of the Bhediya actress has always been on point. She never fails to impress her fans and audience on screen and off-screen. May it be red carpet appearances, casual outings, award shows; she always manages to melt hearts all over the social media.
Previously, when she was asked about the one thing that is according to her powerful when it comes to fashion. Sanon replied: “Fashion is a way of expressing yourself without saying anything. With what someone is wearing, I think you can get to know a lot about the other person. There’s a bit of your personality in what you wear or choose to adorn.”
On the work front, Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited film Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan has released in theatre on February 17. She will be next seen Ganapath, Adipurush and The Crew, reports News18.
