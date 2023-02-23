Meghan Markle meeting with Prince William was 'classic collision of cultures': Harry

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on Prince William's first meeting with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ reveals how his new girlfriend ‘freaked out’ his elder brother as she leaned in for a hug.

He pens: “Meg and I popped over one afternoon, shortly before he and I were due to leave on a shooting trip. After a wait the door opened and there was my big brother, a bit dressed up. Nice trousers, nice shirt, open collar.”

He continues: “I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled. Willy didn’t hug many strangers. Whereas Meg hugged most strangers. The moment was a classic collision of cultures, like flashlight-torch, which felt to me both funny and charming.”