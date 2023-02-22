'Succession' star Brian Cox picks fault over Jeremy Strong Method acting

Succession star Brian Cox has opened up on his co-star Jeremy Strong's Method acting in the show.

During an interview with Town & Country, the 76-year-old commented on his on-screen son Method acting, "Oh, it's ****** annoying," adding, "Don't get me going on it."

The Troy actor remarked that he believes Strong is "a very good actor." Still, he added, "Knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set."

He feels if he went somewhere else, he'd lose it," the Manhunter actor continued. "But he won't! Strong is talented. He's ******* gifted. When you've got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?"

Interestingly, Strong's latest GQ profile was also published on the same day as the Cox's interview.

"Everyone's entitled to have their feelings," the 44-year responded to the veteran actor's concerns.

"Brian Cox, for example, he's earned the right to say whatever the **** he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control… I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show.

And it is like a family in the sense that, and I'm sure they would say this, too, you don't always like the people that you love. I do always respect them."