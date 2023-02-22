Samantha Markle bashes Meghan, Harry over their reaction to 'South Park' roast: 'It's a cartoon!'

Samantha Markle bashed her half-sister Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry over their alleged reaction on South Park grilling.
Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the 58-year-old talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reaction to the parody as she said that "It's a cartoon!"
In the recent episode of the show titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were referred as the “dumb Prince” and his “stupid wife.”
Samantha said that the couple don't even like anything posing a "likeness" to them, in any way, adding that the duo “can't claim copyright on likenesses".
"Excuse me, I never got the memo that God died and they become God,” she added. "[And] suddenly [they] got a copyright on all things comedy."
This comes after an insider told Spectator that the Suits alum was "upset and overwhelmed" over the recent episode of the hit animated show before saying that Meghan is "annoyed" by South Park.
Meanwhile, Samantha is suing Meghan over a statement she made in her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The lawsuit accuses Meghan of infringing on Samantha’s private life, with "defamation, libel and slander” and even a “breach of privacy."
STAYC have broken their own first week sales record with their comeback Teddy Bear
Sushmita Sen supports Alia Bhatt and pens down a note about privacy invasion
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key, source
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly lost all remnants of their credibility, in the eyes of experts
Prince Harry might attend King Charles' coronation to maintain his reputation, expert