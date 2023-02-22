Gerard Pique, girlfriend face humiliation after Shakira fan asked them to leave restaurant

Gerard Pique, girlfriend face humiliation after Shakira asked them to leave restaurant

Gerard Pique and his new flame Clara Chia Marti faced fresh humiliation after they were reportedly kicked out of a restaurant by the owner who was a fan of his ex Shakira.

In a video which has gone viral on the internet, the former Barcelona player and the 23-year-old PR student could be seen leaving a restaurant with Clara’s visible sad expressions.

"Clara Chia and Pique went out to eat at a restaurant and the owner is a fan of Shakira and personally ran to Clara Chia Marti,” the text on the video read.

As per Marca Magazine, the owner of the eatery was a die hard fan of the Waka Waka hitmaker and asked Gerard and Clara to leave the restaurant after refusing to serve them.

The outlet claimed that Clara was very upset while leaving the eatery. This is the second embarrassing incident for her following Shakira’s diss track.

The Columbian singer in her latest song Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53 sings, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”