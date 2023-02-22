Prince Harry ‘waited’ for Queen’s death before releasing Spare?

File Footage

Prince Harry is rumored to have ‘demanded the wait’ for Queen Elizabeth’ death before Spare hit shelves.



An inside source close to The Times brought this revelation to light.

Per their findings, Spare was ‘ready for release,’ months before the Queen died, but Prince Harry had ‘serious second thoughts’ about the entire decision, following his UK visit.

This day was even dubbed “the dark day” by the team working on the memoir with the “utmost secrecy.”

As a result, Penguin House is said to have been “devastated.”

However, "that all changed with the monarch's death in September,” per a source in the publishing space."