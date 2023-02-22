Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan throw themed party for Jeh's second birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan organize a themed birthday bash as son Jehangir Ali Khan turns two.
The duo organized a themed birthday party which had a backdrop featuring a bulldozer, stop sign and cone barricades. Jeh’s birthday cake also featured excavators, traffic signs, and bulldozers along with ‘Happy Birthday our darling Jeh baba’ written on it.
Jeh was dressed in a casual light blue shirt with beige coloured shorts whereas mother Kareena wore an oversized t-shirt. Saif looked classy always as he wore a light pink stripped shirt with white coloured pants.
Bebo shared the glimpse of the themed birthday bash from her Instagram stories. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan also shared the insights of the birthday bash.
Jeh’s birthday party was attended by Soha, Saba, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, Angad Bedi and his children Guriq and Mehr, Karisma Kapoor and any others, reports PinkVilla.
