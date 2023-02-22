 
Wednesday February 22, 2023
Entertainment

Cardi B gushes over the ‘only thing’ she loves in ‘this life of sin’

By Web Desk
February 22, 2023
Famed rapper and singer Cardi B has just taken to social media to show off her candid family portrait.

The rapper shared the snap to Twitter and it featured both her daughter Kulture and son Wave.

The selfie in question showed the trio in front of a mirror, with Kulture cuddling her little brother, and mom.

The photo also followed a short but sweet caption that read, “All I need in this life of sin”.

Check it out Below: