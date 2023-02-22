Prince Harry, Meghan made phone calls to South Park staff?

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has dismissed reports that the couple is suing over a recent South Park episode.

"It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports," said the spokesperson on whether Harry and Meghan are pursuing legal action against the show.



Royal family supporters, believe that the couple made phone calls to the staff of the show to record their protest and prevent them from targeting the couple in future.

Commenting on the spokesperson statement, a social media users said, "Perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson would prefer if the call log and audio recording of Prince Harry to the South Park staff was released."

The user said she was, "Not sure if California is a two-way consent state for release of such audio."

South Park's episode that aired on Wednesday, titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour," centered on a "prince of Canada" and his wife that settle in the fictional Colorado town. The characters' similarities to Harry and Meghan were hard to miss, from the prince's ginger hair and beard to the wife's pink outfit and hat, a close match to Meghan's ensemble at Trooping the Colour in 2018. The show saw the cartoon couple carrying "we want our privacy" and "stop looking at us" signs as they traveled to different locations around the world.

