Emma Thompson explains why she thinks romantic love is a ‘myth’

Dame Emma Thompson has recently shared her thoughts about romantic love.



Speaking on a new episode of the Radio Times podcast, Thompson talked about her character in the new movie What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Elaborating on the theme of love and long-time relationship in the rom-com, Thompson said, “It’s philosophically helpful and uplifting to remember that romantic love is a myth and actually quite dangerous.”

“We really do have to take romantic love with a massive pinch of salt,” stated the 63-year-old.

Thompson stated, “To think sensibly about love and the way it can grow is essential if we’re going to live long lives.”

The actress believed that the “long-term relationships are hugely difficult and complicated”.

“If anyone thinks that happy ever after has a place in our lives, forget it, and that’s what this film is about really,” she added.

Meanwhile, Thompson is married to her Sense and Sensibility co-star Greg Wise for 20 years.