Jane Fonda confesses she was not a better parent to her children: Here’s why

Jane Fonda has recently reflected on her biggest regret in life and that is not being a better mother to her three children.



Speaking on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Fonda, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, revealed that she is not scared of death.

However, the actress explained, “What I'm really scared of is getting to the end of life with a lot of regrets when there's no time to do anything about it.”

She continued, “And it's one reason that I try, I'm trying to get it all done before I come to the end.”

Talking about her bond with her children, Fonda confessed, “I was not the kind of mother that I wish that I had been to my children.”

“I have great, great children — talented, smart — and I just didn't know how to do it,” remarked the actress.

Fonda praised her organisation, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention, that made her realise what good parenting was supposed to look like.

“I know what it's supposed to be now, I didn't know then. So, I'm trying to show up now,” she added.