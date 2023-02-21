Shaban moon sighted: When is Shab-e-Barat in Pakistan?

An illuminated view of a mosque with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat at Garhi Shahu area of Lahore. — Online/File

The moon for the holy month of Shaban has been sighted in Pakistan. The first of Shaban will be marked tomorrow (Wednesday).

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad was held in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to sight the crescent of the blessed month of Shaban.

Shab-e-Barat will now be observed on March 8 (Wednesday) across the country to seek forgiveness from Allah.

Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

Muslims across the world observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.