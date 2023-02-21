Squid Game actor Gong Yoo in talks to star in new romantic drama

 
Tuesday February 21, 2023
By Web Desk
February 21, 2023
Train to Busan actor Gong Yoo is in talks to star in a new romantic drama with actress Seo Hyun Jin. On February 20th, it was reported by TV Daily that Gong Yoo will be starring in a new Netflix series alongside Seo Hyun Jin.

In response to the report, a source from the entertainment agency Management SOOP released a statement, saying: “Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin have received offers to star in ‘Trunk,’ and they are positively reviewing their offers.”

The Netflix show called Trunk, focuses on a marriage agency called NM which sets people up for marriage with a spouse of their choice. The producing director for the show will be Kim Gyu Tae who has popular dramas like Its Okay, That’s Love, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Our Blues under his belt. The scriptwriter will be Park Eun Young who was behind the well loved series Hwarang.