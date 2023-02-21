Squid Game actor Gong Yoo in talks to star in new romantic drama

Train to Busan actor Gong Yoo is in talks to star in a new romantic drama with actress Seo Hyun Jin. On February 20th, it was reported by TV Daily that Gong Yoo will be starring in a new Netflix series alongside Seo Hyun Jin.
In response to the report, a source from the entertainment agency Management SOOP released a statement, saying: “Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin have received offers to star in ‘Trunk,’ and they are positively reviewing their offers.”
The Netflix show called Trunk, focuses on a marriage agency called NM which sets people up for marriage with a spouse of their choice. The producing director for the show will be Kim Gyu Tae who has popular dramas like Its Okay, That’s Love, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Our Blues under his belt. The scriptwriter will be Park Eun Young who was behind the well loved series Hwarang.
