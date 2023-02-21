Brad Pitt introduces his kids to new flame Ines De Ramon: ‘They are quite serious’

File Footage

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon's relationship is getting serious!



The Babylon actor and the jewelry designer have grown closer since they started dating so much so that Pitt has introduced some of his kids to her.

An insider told Daily Mail that the Hollywood actor has been a “huge support” for his “serious girlfriend,” who is navigating her divorce from ex-husband Paul Wesley these days.

De Ramon, too, has been very supportive of Pitt as he continues to fight divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie seven years after their painful separation.

“Ines does the same for Brad who is unfortunately still dealing with his messy divorce from Angie,” a close pal of Pitt said. “They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious.”

The source went on to share that de Ramon has met “most of” Pitt’s six children he shares with Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Further talking of their romance, the insider said, “Brad's relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster and it is quite the opposite with Ines. She is zero drama and very lowkey.”

As for what the Maleficent star thinks of his new relationship, the source said, “He especially doesn't give a damn what Angie thinks. In fact he wants her to know that he is happy with someone else."

Pitt also “does not care” what de Ramon’s ex thinks of their bond. “Brad does not care what Paul thinks of him, nor what Paul thinks of him dating Ines,” the insider said.

“Even though Paul is out of the picture, Brad and Ines are going to continue keeping it on the DL,” noted the source.