Nick Jonas thanks fans for ‘3 incredible nights’ after hit Jonas Brothers’ Vegas show

File footage

Nick Jonas thanked his millions of fans after wrapping the successful Jonas Brothers Las Vegas residency.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick, 30, shared glimpses from their sold-out hit shows – the Jonas Brothers performed at Vegas’ Dolby Live at Park MGM from Feb. 17, to Feb. 19.

The Cool singer expressed gratitude to fans and wrote, “Thank you for 3 incredible nights in Vegas! Safe travels to everyone heading back home.”

Nick also teased the release date of his band’s upcoming single and penned, “Next up… WINGS this Friday.”

The Jonas Brothers band, comprising of the sibling trio - Kevin, Joe and Nick – delivered hit residency ahead of the release of their new album titled, The Album.

The Jonas Brothers Instagram page also shared pictures from the Vegas concert series and captioned it, “Thank you so much to every single person who came out this weekend to Celebrate! So excited to start this next chapter with each and every one of you. WINGS drops on Friday!!”