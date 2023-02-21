Lady Gaga nearly went broke following Monsterball tour

Pop idol Lady Gaga went bankrupt after only her second tour, and was nearly $3 million in debt, she revealed.

The singer was certainly able to bounce back and go on to have a very successful career, which includes multiple Grammy wins, an Oscar and even a nomination for Best Actress for A Star is Born. Gaga has also released multiple albums and toured the world since then.

While she made a strong comeback, the singer nearly became insolvent at the beginning of her career.

Gaga explained to the Financial Times how much her second tour cost her. She said: “I actually went bankrupt after the first extension of The Monster Ball [between 2009 and 2011] and it was funny because I didn’t know!”

“I remember I called everybody and said, ‘Why is every­one saying I have no money? This is ridiculous; I have five Number 1 singles.’

“And they said, ‘Well, you’re $3 million in debt.’” He singer was able to snap back quickly owing to the ‘sheer quality and popularity’ of her work.

Gaga’s last tour The Chromatica Ball was the sixth headlining concert tour by American singer Lady Gaga which included 20 shows. The tour began on July 17, 2022 in Düsseldorf and concluded on September 17, 2022, in Miami Gardens.