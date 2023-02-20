Jenny Slate speaks up about alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie

Jenny Slate has opened up about receiving an email from the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once after the movie was slammed for “alleged antisemitism”.



Speaking to The Independent, Slate, who is Jewish and played a character called as “Big Nose”, explained that after the movie’s release, directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan told her that “Big Nose” is used in Chinese culture which means “white people”.

“They explained it to me,” said the actress.

Slate continued, “They explained it to me right away, so I never felt it was anti-Semitic.”

The actress disclosed that the directors sent her an email when the antisemitism controversy surfaced.

“I’m not on social media much so the directors made me aware of it, like, ‘There’s this discussion and it sort of breaks our hearts that you would ever feel that there was something anti-Semitic or that we were commenting on you, or saying that you’re not beautiful,’” stated the Parks and Recreation actress.

Slate mentioned, “And I was like, ‘You guys explained this to me right away. I thought it was funny.’”

“On my end, I was always very clear and I made the decision to play the character knowing what the name or non-name was,” she added.