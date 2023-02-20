Netflix cancelled these shows in 2023: Find out

Netflix is giving farewell to these shows in 2023 as part of its new content strategy which removes the ones receiving fewer views, with fresh content to appease viewers.

1. 1899:

From the co-creators of Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise, this German paranormal series is one of the many series to say goodbye to Netflix streamers. In a farewell note on Instagram, posted on January 2, co-creator Baran bo Odar wrote, "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure."





2. Inside Job:

The show's writer Shion Takeuchi confirmed the animated show's cancellation in January 2023, sharing the note, "I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up."





3. Uncoupled:

The Neil Patrick Harris starrer was canceled after only one season in January 2023 but moved to Showtime from Netflix in February as part of its new content strategy.





4. Dead End:

Although season 3 preparations were underway, creator Hamish Steele shared on Twitter that the show has been canceled. "We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the power that we don't want anymore," he tweeted while sharing the cancelation news.