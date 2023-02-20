Prince Harry bashed for ‘mocking a disabled woman’ with ‘serial humiliations’

Prince Harry is being blasted for mocking a disabled woman’s serial humiliations.
This allegation has been issued by royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan.
Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail and they include a clapback by Ms Callahan who believes “Harry isn't a very nice” person.
“You don't mock the physically disabled female teacher at your boarding school for kicks, as Harry did, and get to call yourself nice.”
“You don't double-down and name this poor woman in your memoir, blame her for not being attractive enough to make you 'h****', then recount the serial humiliations you subjected her to without ever expressing an iota of remorse or guilt or shame and get to call yourself nice — let alone a humanitarian and a thought leader in mental health.”
Mental health advocates — these two! It's just amazing,” MS Callahan also added. “No matter how many discrepancies, these two evince nothing, not so much as a blushing cheek or a head hung in shame.”
