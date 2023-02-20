Judd Apatow takes swipe at Austin Butler over Elvis accent at DGA Awards

Judd Apatow takes swipe at Austin Butler’s Elvis accent at DGA Awards

Judd Apatow has recently taken a hilarious dig at influential names in Hollywood at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards over the weekend.



According to Daily Mail, the host of the event took a swipe at Bafta’s winner Austin Butler, who “is still talking like Elvis”.

Apatow quipped, “Not a bad person to be stuck talking like. Unfortunately, his next project is The Jerry Lewis Story.”

During the event, Apatow also made comments at famous movie-makers including James Cameron and Steven Spielberg.

The host joked, “It must be tough for James Cameron to have made yet another one of the most technically innovative films of all time, and then lose out on a DGA nomination to two guys (referring to directors of Everything, Everywhere All At Once) who made a movie with a (expletive) punch.

Apatow then spoke up about The Fabelmans’ director Spielberg who teamed up with one of his longtime pals, Seth Rogen, during the production of the movie.

“Spielberg stole Seth Rogen from me, and I'm not cool with it. I'm gonna make a (expletive) movie with E.T.!” commented Apatow.

“The Fablemans’ success shows you how much you can accomplish once you start smoking pot with Seth Rogen,” added the host.