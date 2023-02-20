King Charles’ has much ‘resting on his shoulders’ than Harry, Meghan at Coronation

As the Coronation for King Charles’ approaches, it is still uncertain if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance.

The Apprentice star, Karren Brady, pointed out that the new king a lot “resting on his shoulders” outside of the concerns of Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her latest column for The Sun, via Express.co.uk.

The 53-year-old business woman claimed that UK has been “split” in recent years since the Brexit and Nicola Sturgeon’s drive for Scottish independence. But that will “immediately dwindle” after she leaves office.

So the country needs something that would “heal these wounds” and bring “a moment of national unity.”

However, she predicted that the monarch has a lot “resting on his shoulders” but believes his Coronation will bring the people of Britain together.

“First, he has to show he is equal to that challenge within his own family,” she wrote.

“Orchestrating a united front with Harry and Meghan, getting William onside and managing his brother Andrew’s unrealistic expectations will all be tricky,” she added.

“Of course, Charles and Camilla have spent close to their whole life together learning how to practise the art of diplomacy.”