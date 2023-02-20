Prince William and Prince Harry urged to stop 'embarrassing' their father

Prince Harry and Prince William have been urged to sort out their differences as they are causing embarrassment to their father, King Charles.

His remarks came after Prince Harry levelled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book and Prince William reportedly opposed his father's decision to invite the Duke of Sussex to the coronation.

Daily Express columnist Eamonn Holmes he would never be able to behave the way Harry has within his own family.

The 63-year-old said, "If one of my brothers was sounding off, I know exactly what would happen."

He said, "If I was sounding off about them, or they were about me, the phone would ring and it would be 'What the...?!'

Speaking on Kaye Adams' podcast, the columnist added, "In no uncertain terms, [they'd say] 'Sort yourself out, button your mouth, or else."

Eamonn said, "I don't really understand this Will and Harry business - it's just so embarrassing for their father."