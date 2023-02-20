Kate Middleton, Prince William steal limelight as they arrive at BAFTAs

Kate Middleton and Prince William turned heads as they arrived at the BAFTAs on Sunday (February 19).



The Princess of Wales put her elegance on display as she rocked a white floor-length Alexander McQueen dress which she had worn previously, paired with black opera gloves and statement floral gold earrings.

Princess Kate first wore the one-shouldered gown to the BAFTAs in 2019. The gorgeous dress has undergone some alterations since then, with the floral detailing on the shoulder swapped for a sweeping train of material.



Soon after the royal couple graced the red carpet, fans began to shout "we love you Kate". In the gown's first outing, she paired the look with a pair of diamond earrings that belonged to Diana.

Meanwhile, Prince of Wales kept things classic and simple in a double-breasted black velvet tuxedo jacket.

It is to mention here that William has been the president of Bafta since 2010 and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017.