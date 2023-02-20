Netflix: 'Riverdale' Final season release date estimate

Netflix is releasing a fresh new Riverdale season for one last time as the CW series is coming to an end after 6 years.

The Archie comics adaptation will be coming with its seventh and final season on Netflix worldwide in 2023. However some regions will release it on a weekly basis while others later around 20323.

Mark Pedowitz, the chairman and CEO of The CW, said, "we will treat the show in the manner it deserves, We want to make sure it goes out the right way."



According to What's on Netflix, the series will start airing on The CW on March 29th and will wrap up on August 23rd, 2023.

The show will release on Netflix with around 19 to 22 episodes, between late August 2023 and September 2023.





