San from K-pop group Ateez recounts his parents’ love story: fans elated

K-pop group Ateez’s San recently revealed some details about how his parents met and fell in love. According to the singer, his parents actually had dreams of each other before their met.



Then when his mother happened to walk into a bakery, she saw his father who was the man she’d been seeing in her dreams. It turns out that San’s father was a friend of a friend. He was also his mother’s first love.

He admitted that how they met has a huge impact on how he views love and the reason he loves romance is because of how romantic his family is. Apparently, even his father’s time in the military was romantic. His parents have each other’s contacts saved as “My Forever Love” on their phones.

