Netflix signs £1m deal with Michelle Keegan for new drama based on Harlan Coben's book

Netflix has shaken hands with the actress Michelle Keegan in a £1m deal to star in new drama based on one of Harlan Coben's books.
The new drama is based on Harlan Coben's thriller novel Fool Me Once where Michelle Keegan is said to play a lead role.
According to Daily Mail, casting bosses at Netflix were said to have been impressed by Keegan.
Seven of Harlan's books have already been adapted at the streaming giant, including the hugely successful psychological thriller The Stranger.
The Coronation Street actress will begin filming her role as former ops pilot Maya, who gets a shock after returning from the war, in March.
MISAMO will be making their debut in Japan this summer
Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in 'Love Again' along with Sam Heughan
Cindy Crawford oozes elegance in a refreshing dinner date with her entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber
Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family
Yunjin posted a video where Kazuha mistook her for someone else
Adele and Ed Sheeran Rumor declined the invitation due to their ‘busy’ schedules, report