MISAMO, Twice’s sub-unit all set for summer debut in Japan

According to JYP Entertainment, K-pop band Twice’s sub-unit group MISAMO will be making their debut in Japan this summer. The unit consists of the three Japanese members from the band Momo, Sana and Mina.
The company recently unveiled the trailer photos, which received a lot of attention from fans all over the world. The trio have also worked together as a unit on an OST for the Japanese drama called Liaison: Kodomo no Kokoro Shinryosho (Liaison: Children's Heart Clinic.) The OST was named Bouquet and it was released soon after the group’s latest English pre-release track Moonlight Sunrise.
The group managed to achieve their biggest first-day debut on the global Spotify chart with their recent comeback, surpassing their other hit songs. They also crossed 700 million views on their What is Love? MV, which is a first for the third-generation group.
