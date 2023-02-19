Le Sserafim’s Kazuha mistakes bandmember Yunjin for another idol

Yunjin posted a video where Kazuha mistook her for someone else

Yunjin from Le Sserafim posted a video where her bandmate Kazuha mistook her for someone else. Though all the members are known to be fairly close, Kazuha was taken aback after Yunjin made a change to her appearance.



Yunjin posted the video, captioning it: “The day I dyed my hair black. Ah even when I watch it again we’re so funny and cute.” In the video, the pair reenacted the scene where Kazuha greeted Yunjin formally because she didn't recognize her with black hair.

Though Yunjin thought Kazuha was only teasing her, the latter admitted she genuinely didn’t recognize her bandmate. She explained that she believed Yunjin was a senior member of the band Fromis_9.

According to Koreaboo, after the video was posted, fans began to joke that this clip would count as an interaction between Le Sserafim and Fromis_9. While others were fully agreeing with Kazuha’s mistake, admitting that they kept doing double takes every time they saw Yunjin with her new hair colour.