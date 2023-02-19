Amy Robach's stand-in at 'GMA3' goes on vacation

Good Morning America host Rhiannon Ally who was filling in for Amy Robach spot, was stepping away temporarily.



The Emmy winner was working in the spot of Robach after her affair with Holmes exploded in public.

The 42-year-old received rave reviews from her stint at GMA3. Several fans were disheartened by the news of her temporary absence from the morning show.

"Thank you, @shobean for a great lunch to start my vacation. Taking next week off work since the kids are off school," she captioned a smiling photo of herself with a friend.

Several anchor's followers send her texts that she will "be missed," while others quizzed her on permanency on Robach's spot.



"Are you going to be staying at gma3. Hope so," one wrote.

"ABC News give the people what they want @rhiannonally and @demarcomorgan," a second commented.

"I hope you get the job permanently for GMA3!!!! Doing a great job." A fourth stated: "They definitely need to offer her the job. DeMarco is the best co-anchor for her," a third responded.

Meanwhile, ABC has not announced the permanent replacement of the ousted anchors for the show.

Meanwhile, Good Morning America reportedly performs below par as the show's former stars, Robach and Holmes departures, tanked ratings.

According to Animated Times, the GMA3 ratings have nosedived since the pair exited the talk show.