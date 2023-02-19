King Charles’ coronation logo inspired is by his ‘love for planet’, reveals designer

The official logo for King Charles’ Coronation was unveiled ahead of the ceremony which will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023.

The emblem is essentially the logo that’ll be used in all official marketing and comms around the coronation and will be featured on merchandise and at key events, like the Westminster Abbey service and Windsor concert, as well as national events such as street parties and community gatherings, detailed CNN.

The insignia, which features a blue crown surrounded by red flowers, with the words King Charles III, Coronation, 6 May 2023 going around it, means more than mere decoration.

The monarchy is known for his symbolism, hence, there is hidden meaning behind the design.

According to Express.co.uk, amongst the flowers are a rose for England, a shamrock for Northern Ireland, a daffodil for Wales and a thistle for Scotland.

The shape of the flowers combine to form the design for St Edward’s Crown, the one which will be placed on the King’s head in Westminster Abbey. The floral patterns were chosen by Sir Jony Ive, a British designer who once worked for Apple.

Sir Jony shared that his team was inspired by the King’s “love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.”

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom,” he said. “The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”