Anushka Sharma drops her 'Sunday morning' photo while having coffee

Anushka Sharma kickstarts her Sunday with a strong cup of Coffee, drops an adorable glowing picture.
While treating her fans, she shared a photo this morning having a cup of coffee. She wore a white t-shirt with a necklace with a high pony tail. She drank coffee in a big vibrant orange coloured cup. She wrote in the caption: “The coffee cup I need this morning.”
Anushka is one those actors whose posts seem to be very relatable to the viewers. She keeps on updating her fans with her daily life routine on social media.
The NH 10 actor was last seen giving a special appearance in song Ghodey Pe Sawaar from Babil Khan’s debut film Qala.
The actress has been on a break for almost four years now. But she will be making her comeback soon on the big screen with film Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, reports PinkVilla.
Anushka Sharma last featured in film Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
