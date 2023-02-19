Jeremy Renner shows off exercise regime on the ‘road to recovery’

Jeremy Renner shows off his recovery workouts, after the New Years’ Day snowplow incident that left him hospitalized.
The Hawkeye actor shared the sneak peak, after over a month and a half following the incident in question.
The update has been shared to Instagram stories and features a snap where fans can see his leg attached to electric stimulation gear.
The post also included a soundtrack by the Beatles, titled Lady Madonna, from 1968 and showcases Renner’s leg shaking from the stimulation devices attached to his thigh and calf.
“Electric stimulation workout. And muscle strength,” a caption on top of the video read.
