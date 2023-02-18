Maryam says 'traces of Faiz' in institution still supporting Imran Khan

Firing fresh broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that former spy chief General (retd) Faiz Hamid’s "traces in the state institutions are still supporting the deposed prime minister".



Speaking on Geo News programme 'Jirga', Maryam said: “This is [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif's homeland and he will return to the country.”