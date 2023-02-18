 
close
Saturday February 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Maryam says 'traces of Faiz' in institution still supporting Imran Khan

“This is Nawaz Sharif's homeland and he has to return to country," says PML-N leader

By Web Desk
February 18, 2023

Firing fresh broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that former spy chief General (retd) Faiz Hamid’s "traces in the state institutions are still supporting the deposed prime minister".

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Jirga', Maryam said: “This is [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif's homeland and he will return to the country.”

 This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...