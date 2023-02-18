Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mull legal action over South Park 'hurtful' parody of them

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been brutally mocked by some TV presenters after their Netflix docuseries, are reportedly consulting their legal team to take action against 'South Park' 'hurtful' parody of the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be "very concerned" about their celebrity status in America. After being royally laughed at by the satirical cartoon, it shows really how far they have fallen.



The latest episode of 'South Park' showed "Prince and Princess of Canada," a young royal couple who are begging for privacy while drawing attention to themselves time and time again. The couple are spoofed on a recent episode, where they are referred to as the "dumb prince and his stupid wife."

The episode is filled with cutting digs the California-based couple, with the show's star, Stan, branding their cartoon equivalents the "dumb prince and his stupid wife," while another character, Kyle, complains about the private jet parked outside their home.



It appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached. Their couple's lawyers are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly not happy with the way they're portrayed in the episode. There are reports and speculations that the Sussexes are thinking to take legal action against the show as the ex-royals do love a good legal fight.