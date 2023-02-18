King Charles receives new warning from American actor Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has apparently warned King Charles of losing some of his realm in the future, predicting that the actor's home country Australia will break with the British royal family and become a Republic soon.

X Men star Jackman, in conversation with the BBC, has claimed that such a move would be "inevitable" and a "natural part of evolution." The actor's claims seems to be a warning to the British monarchy.

The Actor, whose parents are both British by birth, told the the media outlet that he remembers being a child celebrating royal events such as the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer.



"We had Champagne… there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been."

Jackman says he has "no ill will" to any members of the royal family, adding that he had met the late Queen Elizabeth on several occasions as well her son, now King Charles.



Hugh Michael Jackman, who is an Australian actor, landed his breakthrough role as Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men film series, a role that earned him the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel character", until his record was surpassed in 2021.