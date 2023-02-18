Dua Lipa 'cannot' allow her third album to get leaked before official release

Dua Lipa is gearing up to bring new music, which is going to be her third studio album, but she can not allow it to get leaked online.

The British-Albanian singer Lipa has a history of having her music getting leaked online, with her second album and unreleased tracks which got leaked before their actual release.

Reports suggest that the Levitating singer is less excited about the release of her upcoming third album and more in anxious, as she is fearful if her new tracks get leaked ahead of time.

The 27-year-old New Rules songstress second album, Future Nostalgia, was leaked two weeks before the scheduled release date in 2020, that resulted in a hasty official release earlier than expected.

A concerned source told The Sun, “Over the past month or so countless demos and rejected songs from Dua have been appearing online."

"It’s annoying as they didn’t make the album for a reason but obviously the main concern is to know if information about her third album is next" source added.

"The stakes couldn’t be higher for the record after Future Nostalgia turned her into one of the biggest stars on the planet, so bosses are determined to plug the leak, and quickly."

The source also said that Dua herself has stressed to her music label bosses that her third album cannot be allowed to be leaked before it is ready for official release.

Her second album was originally due for release in April 2020 but the songs Physical, Break My Heart, and If It Ain't Me - an unreleased duet with former Fifth Harmony member Normani - were leaked after a security breach in January 2020.