Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly broken up: ‘She was done with him’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have officially called it quits on their romance, according to a source that told People Magazine.

The pair first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted at New York Fashion Week back in September 2022.

An insider close to the supermodel revealed to the outlet that the relationship just “fizzled out” and the two are no longer seeing each other.

“She hasn’t seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him,” the source shared. “They are at very different places in life. She prioritises being a mom.”

The insider added, “It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled.”

The two were last spotted in November after they left the same restaurant in NYC. The Wolf of Wall Street actor was spotted with actress Victoria Lamas in late December, though sources say he was still seeing Hadid at the time.

Hadid, 27, began dating the Oscar-winning actor, 48, around a year after she broke up with ex Zayn Malik with whom she shares two-year-old daughter, Khai. She and the Pillowtalk singer, who were on and off for six years, split following an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

DiCaprio also was coming off a long-term relationship with ex Camila Morrone, with whom he broke up in the summer after dating for four years.