Riz Ahmed & Lily James roped in for David Mackenzie upcoming Thriller 'Relay'

Riz Ahmed and Lily James are gearing up to lead David Mackenzie's upcoming thriller Relay.
Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise), Sigma’s Gillian Berrie (Outlaw King) and David Mackenzie, and Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), are serving as the producers of Relay.
As per Deadline, Riz Ahmed will play the role of "Tom, a world class 'fixer' who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin."
Lily James will play Tom's client "needing his protection just to stay alive, as the rules quickly start to change."
Mackenzie, who is directing the thriller, received an Oscar nomination for Hell or High Water, and was also behind Netflix’s Outlaw King and Starred Up, starring Jack O’Connell.
Here is everything we know about Season 2 of the Netflix adaptation of Lockwood and Co.
Keanu Reeves said, 'I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit'
'Keeping Up With The Kremlin' in the works on Channel 4, with deep fake technology
Harry Styles reprimands producer for making dirty jokes on 'Love Island' host Maya Jama and rapper Stormyz's bedroom...
Gisele Bündchen shared her spicy dance moves as she gears up for Brazilian Carnival
Zeenat Aman writes an enlightening caption about women dyeing their hair