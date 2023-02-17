Ed Sheeran celebrates 32nd birthday during World tour in Australia with pal Liam Hemsworth

Ed Sheeran had Liam Hemsworth by his side as they enjoyed beers in Australia to celebrate his 32nd birthday on the first night of his Mathematics World Tour.
On Friday, February 17, Ed Sheeran was ecstatic with friends including Liam Hemsworth as he enjoyed his birthday ahead of getting on stage.
According to Daily Mail, Sheeran's friend Paul Berrie O'Brien, shared a snap on Instagram of the trio enjoying beers.
O'Brien captioned it, "Showtime. Couple of pre-show settlers. Happy birthday @teddysphotos."
The Shape of You singer started his The Mathematics Tour on February 17 in Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium and will hold concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth during the Australian leg of his world tour.
