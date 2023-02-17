Javed Miandad, Pakistan's cricket legend, admitted to hospital

Cricket legend Javed Miandad undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Javed Miandad, Pakistan's cricketing legend, has been shifted to a hospital in the metropolis after his health deteriorated.



The legend — famous for his last-ball six against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986 — was taken to the medical facility after he "suddenly collapsed", the sources said.



As news broke out of Miandad being admitted to a hospital, the former cricketer released a video message and told fans that his illness was "not serious".

“I heard that people were worried about my health but I would like to clarify that I only came to the hospital for a checkup after a mild headache,” Miandad said.



“There is nothing to worry about and I will go back home soon,” he added.

The 65-year-old featured in 124 Test and 233 ODIs over the course of his illustrious career. He was also a part of Pakistan’s triumphant squad in the 1992 World Cup.

The Karachi-born made his ODI debut in 1975 but received his Test cap a year later.

He brought the curtain down on his international career in 1996 after alleging that his skills were not properly utilised during the World Cup that year.