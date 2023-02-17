 
Friday February 17, 2023
Sports

Javed Miandad, Pakistan's cricket legend, admitted to hospital

Cricket legend shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated, say family sources

By Atiq ur Rehman
February 17, 2023
Cricket legend Javed Miandad undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — Photo by author
KARACHI: Javed Miandad, Pakistan's cricketing legend, has been shifted to a hospital in the metropolis after his health deteriorated.

The legend — famous for his last-ball six against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986 — was taken to the medical facility after he "suddenly collapsed", the sources said.

As news broke out of Miandad being admitted to a hospital, the former cricketer released a video message and told fans that his illness was "not serious".

“I heard that people were worried about my health but I would like to clarify that I only came to the hospital for a checkup after a mild headache,” Miandad said.

“There is nothing to worry about and I will go back home soon,” he added.

The 65-year-old featured in 124 Test and 233 ODIs over the course of his illustrious career. He was also a part of Pakistan’s triumphant squad in the 1992 World Cup.

The Karachi-born made his ODI debut in 1975 but received his Test cap a year later.

He brought the curtain down on his international career in 1996 after alleging that his skills were not properly utilised during the World Cup that year.  