Prince William, Kate Middleton extend support to New Zealand after cyclone devastation

Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended support to the people of New Zealand after Cyclone Gabrielle killed at least eight and displaced over 10,000 people across North Island.
Taking to Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “We are thinking of all the communities who have been affected by the devastating weather events in Aotearoa New Zealand.”
They further said, “As ever, we are in awe of the valiant efforts of emergency responders risking their lives to help those in danger.”
The royal couple also included the words "Kia haumaru koutou katoa", which translates as a wish for everyone to be safe.
Meanwhile, local emergency management officials said it was "unknown" how long the district would be without clean water.
Authorities said 62,000 homes nationwide were still without power on Friday.
