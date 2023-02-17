Rihanna hits back at trolls who criticised her for calling her baby ‘fine’

File footage

Rihanna shut down brutal social media trolls who criticised her for calling her nine-month old baby “fine”.



Rihanna, who recently announced her second pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime performance, shared some super adorable snaps from her stunning family British Vogue photo shoot on Wednesday.

The carousel of pictures featured the Umbrella singer alongside her partner A$AP Rocky and their son, who was born in May 2022. Rihanna captioned the post, “my son so fine! Idc idc idc!”

“How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue,” revealing that she no clue about expecting baby no. 2 during the cover story shoot.

She also thanked “@edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!”

Riri’s millions of followers criticised the Fenty Beauty founder in the comments, claiming that it was “crazy” for her to call him “fine” and that it “wasn’t the right word” to describe a baby.

One of the comments read, “Who calls a baby fine?,” which prompted Rihanna to hit back and reply, “his mother!!!”

Another person wrote in a since deleted comment: “Fine!?...more like cute, adorable, he’s not a grown man…lol.”

Rihanna replied, “You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

When a third Instagram user asked: “Riri ik u did not just say ‘fine,’” the singer continued to defend herself and responded: “af.”

Several fans also supported Riri and agreed with the remark she made about her son.